16-year-old arrested after juvenile found shot in Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — A 16-year-old was arrested after a juvenile was found shot Monday afternoon in Canal Winchester.

Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Village Glen Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter was arrested, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477