16-month-old Ohio girl mauled to death by dog

The girl was badly injured and taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-month-old girl died after being attacked by a dog in northern Ohio Sunday morning.

The child was inside a home located on Westmoreland Street in Akron when witnesses told police two 20-year-olds, neither of which was the girl’s parents, got into “some type of altercation,” WKYC reports.

At least one of the family’s two pit bulls became “agitated” during the confrontation and mauled the toddler.

The girl was badly injured and taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

"Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the family and everyone impacted by this extremely tragic event," the Akron Police Department said in a statement to WKYC.

Summit County Animal Control took possession of both of the family’s dogs and an investigation into the girl’s death remains underway.