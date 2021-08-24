15-year-old suspect identified after woman shot in South Linden area

A shooting was reported to the Columbus Division of Police in the area of the 1100 block of E. 18th Avenue shortly after 8:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot multiple times Monday evening in the South Linden area by a suspected teenager.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. The victim was taken to and treated at the hospital, police said.

The woman told police that she was on her friend's porch when a group of teenagers started to argue with someone at that home. That is when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing at the crown.

The victim said she started to run while she carried her child, police said.

A 15-year-old suspect has been identified as the suspect in this incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.