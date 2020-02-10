15-year-old boy hurt in shooting on East Livingston Avenue

Officers responded to the 4300 block of East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot early Friday morning on the city's east side.

According to police, the victim said he was walking with his two stepbrothers in the area of East Livingston Avenue at Grattan Road when someone fired a shot. The teen was hit in the right leg.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.