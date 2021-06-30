15-year-old shot in east Columbus, expected to survive

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since improved and is expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old’s condition has improved after being shot early Wednesday morning in the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police were called to reports of the shooting near the 3100 block of Astor Avenue shortly after 3:20 a.m. Police later found the victim, who had been shot, in the 900 block of Ashburton.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since improved and is expected to survive, according to Columbus police.