15-year-old shot during robbery in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in the Hilltop Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Eakin Road around 5:22 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the teen shot in his upper body. He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in a condition described as stable.

Police said a man approached the teen, demanding and taking items from him.

The teen then tried to follow the suspect, but the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot which hit the victim.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).