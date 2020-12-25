15-year-old injured in shooting, Columbus police investigating

The teen told officers he was walking in the area of Brentnell Avenue and Leonard Avenue when he was shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning in Columbus, police said.

Police were called to Nationwide Children's Hospital at around 11:15 a.m. because the teenager went to the hospital and said he was shot.

He told police he was walking in the area of Brentnell Avenue and Leonard Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots.

The teen ran away but realized he was shot in his leg.

The teen said he did not see where the shots came from and he could not provide a suspect description.

Police tried to find a scene, but could not find exactly where the shooting took place.