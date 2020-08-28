15-year-old charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Fayette County

During the investigation, fire investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a 15-year-old with aggravated arson related to a house fire.

It happened on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of U.S. 22 SE in Union Township.

The deputies received a call regarding the fire and it was in regard to a report of a structure fire.

Authorities said the residents were outside of their home.

Officials with the Washington Fire Department were able to get the fire under control. During the investigation, fire investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies on the scene learned that the fire was set by a juvenile living at the home who was a grandson to the homeowners.

The juvenile was taken into custody, charged with two counts of Delinquency by Aggravated Arson, and taken to South Center Ohio Juvenile Detention Center.

He is being held pending his appearance before the Fayette County Common Pleas Court in the Juvenile Division.