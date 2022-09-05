15-year-old girl reported missing from Gahanna

Lanie Starr left the area of North Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road Friday evening and never returned.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who left her home Friday evening and never returned.

Lanie Starr left the area of North Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road in Gahanna headed in an unknown direction, according to police.

Lanie is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She is described as having red hair and brown eyes.