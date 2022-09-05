x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

15-year-old girl reported missing from Gahanna

Lanie Starr left the area of North Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road Friday evening and never returned.
Credit: Gahanna Division of Police

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who left her home Friday evening and never returned.

Lanie Starr left the area of North Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road in Gahanna headed in an unknown direction, according to police.

Lanie is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She is described as having red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️ 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo

Before You Leave, Check This Out