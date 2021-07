Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ridgebury Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl is dead after being shot in the face and leg in west Columbus Monday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ridgebury Drive.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, according to police.