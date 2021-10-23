15-year-old boy in critical condition following Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition Saturday afternoon.
Police say they responded to Grant Medical Center on a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
The boy suffered gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.
Police say they currently do not have any information as to where the shooting actually happened.
There is no word on any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.