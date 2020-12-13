15 year old arrested in stabbing death of 28-year-old brother

Officers went to the 700 block of Butler Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood on Saturday just after 9 p.m. on a reported stabbing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 28-year-old brother, according to Columbus police.

Officers went to the 700 block of Butler Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood on Saturday just after 9 p.m. on a reported stabbing.

Police found 28-year-old Sinnea Thomas with stab wounds. He was taken to Grand Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

After Sinnea was taken to the hospital, his 15-year-old brother, Isaiah Thomas, went up to police at the scene and admitted to stabbing him.

Police say Sinnea and Isaiah had been arguing and fighting throughout the day.

Prior to the stabbing, police say Isaiah Thomas armed himself with a knife and stabbed his brother when the two started fighting again.

Isaiah Thomas is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

This is the 156th homicide of 2020 in the city of Columbus.