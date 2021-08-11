15-year-old, 18-year-old hurt in South Linden shooting; more than 40 shell casings found on scene

Authorities have not yet released information about a suspect in the case.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were hurt in a shooting Tuesday in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police.

Officers went to the 1000 block of East 14th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found more than 40 spent shell casings in the road.

Police said a short time after the shooting, the two victims arrived at two separate hospitals with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both victims' conditions are stable and they are expected to survive their injuries.

