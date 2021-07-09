14-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Columbus shooting Thursday night

According to police, the victim is now out of surgery and is expected to survive his injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Columbus Thursday night.

Columbus police officers were called to the 1300 block of E. 26th Avenue around 10:45 Thursday. There were two ShotSpotter alerts, which let officers know that there were several gunshots in the same area.

Officers found the 14-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and rushed into surgery.

