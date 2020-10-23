14-year-old sea lion Simba dies at Columbus Zoo from respiratory infection

Eleven sea lions currently live at Adventure Cove. The zoo says none of the other sea lions are showing signs of a respiratory illness.

POWELL, Ohio — A 14-year-old male sea lion passed away at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium Thursday.

Simba was a resident of the zoo's Adventure Cove region.

The zoo says despite the great lengths taken to save him by the Animal Health team, Simba passed away due to complications from a respiratory infection.

Today we are mourning the loss of 14-year-old male California sea lion, Simba, one of the beloved residents of the Zoo’s Adventure Cove region. Despite the great lengths taken to save him, Simba passed away yesterday. Full statement: https://t.co/NWQRcmbXNq pic.twitter.com/wwZ585tcam — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) October 23, 2020

Simba arrived at the Columbus Zoo in May with nine other sea lions and four harbor seals. He was one of six sea lions brought into the Columbus Zoo’s care when their facility in China needed to place them.

The zoo says Simba was very close with his trainers, who say that working with him was "incredibly rewarding, as he was smart, kind and a wonderful ambassador for his species."