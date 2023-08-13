14-year-old Richwood boy reported missing in southeast Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was reported missing from southeast Franklin County after running away following an argument with his mother Saturday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.



Skylar Hayes lives with his mother in Richwood, Ohio and was visiting family in the 5000 block of Chatterton Road in the Qualstan East neighborhood at the time he ran away.



Skylar is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, black Nike tennis shoes and a black t-shirt with gold writing and a green camo pattern on the sleeves.



He has no friends or other family in the area and has no means to contact anyone.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 614-525-3333.