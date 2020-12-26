14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in north Columbus

Police were initially called to Sandalwood Boulevard for a hit-skip accident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old-boy was injured in a drive-by shooting on Sandalwood Boulevard in north Columbus Friday evening.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to a hit-skip accident around 6:30 p.m. and found the 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound .

The boy told police he was a passenger in a vehicle and was struck by gunfire.

An unknown person driving a grey vehicle fired shots in the area of Karl Road and Morse Road.

The boy was grazed on his leg by a bullet and was treated at the scene.