14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old-boy was injured in a drive-by shooting on Sandalwood Boulevard in north Columbus Friday evening.
According to Columbus police, officers were called to a hit-skip accident around 6:30 p.m. and found the 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound .
The boy told police he was a passenger in a vehicle and was struck by gunfire.
An unknown person driving a grey vehicle fired shots in the area of Karl Road and Morse Road.
The boy was grazed on his leg by a bullet and was treated at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-3689 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.