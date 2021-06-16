14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

Officers were called to the intersection of Fairwood Avenue and Denton Alley just before 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the east Columbus area Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus police say they were called to the intersection of Fairwood Avenue and Denton Alley just before 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.

Officers learned that the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by two unknown individuals. One of them reportedly shot the victim before walking away from the scene.