14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on the east side of Columbus Monday night, according to police.

Columbus police said officers were called to the 3000 block of East 11th Avenue, just west of Krumm Park, around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager shot in his leg.

He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is expected to be OK.

He told officers he was walking to a store when a vehicle stopped in an alley and someone from inside the vehicle shot him.