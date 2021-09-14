14-year-old dies following shooting in northeast Columbus

Columbus police responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old is dead following a shooting in northeast Columbus on Monday night.

Columbus police responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in the Linden area.

Daymar Carlisle, 14, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect, and the cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.