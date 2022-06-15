14-year-old dies after being stabbed during dispute with other juveniles in Hilltop

Detectives said the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving a group of juveniles, including Martaires.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a dispute in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus late Tuesday night.

The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 200 block of North Ogden Avenue near Steele Avenue just after 11 p.m. and found 14-year-old Martaires Taylor.

Martaires was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police said he was pronounced deceased at 12:10 a.m.

Detectives said the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving a group of juveniles, including Martaires. He confronted at least one of the juveniles before he was stabbed.

Police initially said a juvenile was in custody, but an updated release sent Tuesday morning did not list any arrests. Detectives did not provide further information on the juveniles involved in the stabbing.

Anyone with information on Martaires' death is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).