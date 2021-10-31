14-year-old boy injured in shooting at South Franklinton apartment complex

The boy was taken to a hospital by his father. His condition is described as stable and he is expected to recover.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in the South Franklinton area.

Columbus police say the boy told them he was walking though the Southpark Apartments complex on Greenfield Drive around 11:15 p.m. when he heard one gunshot and began to run.

It was not until he reached a friend's apartment that the boy realized he had been shot in the leg.

The boy’s father took him to the hospital. His condition was described as stable and he is expected to recover.

There's currently no information about a suspect.