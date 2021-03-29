x
14-year-old boy accidentally shot while playing with gun in west Columbus

The victim told officers that he and the other 14-year-old were playing with a gun that they found.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was injured when he and another juvenile were playing with a gun in a west Columbus neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police say they were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. on a walk-in shooting victim. 

Officers talked to the boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. 

The boy told officers that he and the other 14-year-old were playing with a gun that they found when the other boy accidentally pulled the trigger.

The 14-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say all the evidence indicates that this was an accidental shooting.