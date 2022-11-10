14-year-old arrested in connection to threats made at Pickerington school

The district has canceled all evening events for Tuesday night.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a threat that prompted Pickerington North High School and Lakeview Junior High to go into a lockdown for two hours on Tuesday.

Pickerington Local School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said the lockdowns were initiated at 1:15 p.m. after a threat was made. Students were released from both schools around 3:15 p.m.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said the suspect made a threat against Lakeview Junior High on social media.

The suspect was identified and arrested around 6 p.m. in another part of Fairfield County, Lape said.

Briggs said no one came on the school's property. The district canceled all evening events.