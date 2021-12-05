13-year-old bicyclist killed in Richland County hit-and-run crash

Authorities are searching for a black or dark green pickup truck with red tape on the taillight, a faded tailgate and possible damage on the front of the vehicle.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities are also searching for the vehicle involved in the crash.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Bowman Road, south of Hazelbursh Road in Cass Township, just north of Mansfield.

According to OHSP, a driver in a pickup truck was headed north on Bowman Road when it hit the teenager who was riding a bicycle.

The teen was killed in the crash. Investigators have not released the boy's name.

The vehicle involved in the crash is described as a black or dark green extended cab pickup truck. OHSP said the vehicle could have damage to the center to the passenger side front end and headlights.

The driver's side of the vehicle is described to have red tape in place of the actual taillight and a faded tailgate.

OHSP said the vehicle had been seen in the area on other occasions before the crash.