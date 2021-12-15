Police: 13-year-old shot while walking dog in southeast Columbus

Police said officers were called to the 2000 block of Winslow Drive around 2 p.m. for a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking a dog in southeast Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the 2000 block of Winslow Drive around 2 p.m. for a reported shooting.

The victim said he was walking his dog when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and fired one shot, hitting him in the neck area.

A neighbor took the teenager to an area hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.