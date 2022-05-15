Police: 13-year-old injured in shooting at South Franklinton apartment

The shooting remains under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in South Franklinton.

A Columbus police dispatcher says officers went to an apartment in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive just before 3:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

According to police, the boy was standing next to a window when he was shot. It's not clear at this point if the shot came from inside or outside the apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy lying outside with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police say he is stable as of 7:15 a.m. and is expected to survive.

A family member at the scene told 10TV the shooting was an accident. We reached out to Columbus police for confirmation, but have not heard back.

