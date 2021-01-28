13-year-old girl missing from Circleville

Police said Ariel Draise was last seen leaving school Thursday afternoon.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Circleville police officers are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Ariel Draise was seen leaving school in the area of Clark Drive Thursday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and pink and white pants.

She is 4-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said she is believed to be in the Circleville, Lancaster or Chillicothe area and could be with an older unknown male.