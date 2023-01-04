COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's office said the 13-year-old boy who went missing from Union Township Tuesday night was located safely on Wednesday.
Police say Darius Lester went missing around 9 p.m. near Kinnamon Lane in the Pleasant Valley area of Ross County.
Sheriff: 13-year-old boy reported missing from Ross County found safe
