13-year-old boy dies following Hilltop apartment fire

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive in the Holly Hill neighborhood around 7:05 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy has died following a fire in the Hilltop neighborhood earlier this week.

The fire happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive in the Holly Hill neighborhood in the southwestern part of Columbus on Wednesday morning.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said three people were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical after the fire. The chief confirmed the 13-year-old boy died on Friday.

Several other people were rescued from the apartment where the fire occurred and a neighboring unit. Two others were able to escape on their own.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.