12-year-old shot Sunday night in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 12-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in North Linden.
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lakeview Avenue just after 8:15 p.m.
Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
Police said the victim was outside his home when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and a suspect in that vehicle began to shoot at people that were outside. Police said the 12-year-old was the only victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. D. Younker at 614-645-4141 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.