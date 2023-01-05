12-year-old girl reported missing from southeast Columbus

Police say Namya Courtney was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Fairwood Avenue and Burley Drive near Frank Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from southeast Columbus Wednesday evening.

Police say Namya Courtney was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Fairwood Avenue and Burley Drive near Frank Road.

Namya is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Police did not say what kind of clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.