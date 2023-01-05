12-year-old girl reported missing from southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from southeast Columbus Wednesday evening.
Police say Namya Courtney was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Fairwood Avenue and Burley Drive near Frank Road.
Namya is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Police did not say what kind of clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
If you have any information on Namya’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624.