12-year-old, 3 others injured in early morning Columbus shooting

More than 100 rounds of gunfire were fired during a shootout between two groups, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people, including a 12-year-old, were hurt in an overnight shooting in Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive at 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy and an adult man with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The 12-year-old was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the man was treated at the scene.

Police then learned two men, a third and fourth victim, showed up at Grant Medical Center. One was stable and the other was in critical condition, according to police.

A large area of the parking lot where the shooting happened was roped off by police Wednesday morning.

During the investigation, police learned that there was a shootout between two groups. More than 100 rounds of gunfire were fired during the shootout, according to police.

The 12-year-old boy who was hit was caught in the crossfire, police said.

Police were able to find a suspect after stopping a vehicle on Greenlawn Avenue where they also found weapons in the car.

Police said they also found weapons in the vehicle that took two of the shooting victims to Grant Hospital.