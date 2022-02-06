11-year-old struck by bullet while in his bedroom in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a bullet early Sunday morning while in his bedroom.
According to Columbus police, the incident happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Dover Pond Drive in the Blacklick area.
Police report the boy was in his bedroom playing a video game when he said he heard a pop sound and felt something hit him in the right side of the chest.
The boy saw a hole in the drywall of his bedroom and told his father.
After looking around, they found a bullet on the floor.
Officials say the boy was not seriously injured and did not need medical treatment.
Patrols officers said that earlier in their shift, there was a call of shots fired west of the boy's home, and the bullet that hit him may have been related to that incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). Anyone who submits a tip can choose to remain anonymous.