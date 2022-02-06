11-year-old struck by bullet while in his bedroom in Blacklick

The boy saw a hole in the drywall of his bedroom and told his father. After looking around, they found a bullet on the floor.

BLACKLICK, Ohio — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a bullet early Sunday morning while in his bedroom.

According to Columbus police, the incident happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Dover Pond Drive in the Blacklick area.

Police report the boy was in his bedroom playing a video game when he said he heard a pop sound and felt something hit him in the right side of the chest.

The boy saw a hole in the drywall of his bedroom and told his father.

After looking around, they found a bullet on the floor.

Officials say the boy was not seriously injured and did not need medical treatment.

Patrols officers said that earlier in their shift, there was a call of shots fired west of the boy's home, and the bullet that hit him may have been related to that incident.