Police say Archkelist Lattimer returned to his home in the area of Pontiac Street and Maynard Avenue in north Linden sometime on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from the north Linden area has returned home.

Police say Archkelist Lattimer returned to his home in the area of Pontiac Street and Maynard Avenue in north Linden sometime on Saturday.