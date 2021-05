Authorities are investigating the fire, but do not believe there is anything criminal at this time.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Two small children were killed in an RV fire in Whitehall Sunday morning, according to police.

Police and the Whitehall Fire Department were called to the 4100 block of Rickenbacker Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

After extinguishing the fire, police say an 11-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were found dead in the RV.