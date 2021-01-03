10TV’s Angela An to moderate statewide vaccine town hall tonight

The Ohio Department of Health launched a series of four COVID-19 vaccine town halls last week to open the discussion to minority groups around the state.

As more vaccines roll out in Ohio this week, there is a growing concern about vaccine disparity in the state. That’s why the Ohio Department of Health launched a series of four COVID-19 vaccine town halls last week to open the discussion to minority groups around the state.

The first two took place last week focusing on the African American and Hispanic Latino communities.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., leaders in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities will take part in a panel session moderated by 10TV’s Angela An, morning news anchor for Wake Up CBUS.

Tomorrow night will be the fourth and final town hall event, which is free, focusing on rural communities.

“This is an important issue to talk about openly within our communities, especially when there could be cultural and historical barriers preventing people from getting the vaccine information they need,” said An, who is Chinese American.

Jamie Carmichael is the Health Opportunity Advisor for the Ohio Department of Health. She said these town hall events are an educational opportunity to connect with communities but also dispel myths.

“It is also an attempt to reduce hesitancy around this vaccine,” Carmichael said, which is why her team put together a panel of experts in public health, faith leaders, and community leaders specific to each town hall.

You can post questions in advance of each town hall on ODH’s Facebook page.