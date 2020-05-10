Patriots-Chiefs game Monday night on 10TV

The New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs will play beginning at 7 p.m.

Due to a rescheduled NFL game, 10TV will be airing a huge regular-season NFL match-up Monday night.

The game was pushed back a day after the NFL said both teams had players test positive for COVID-19. One of the players to test positive was Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton.

Monday's new episode of Big Brother will air after the game followed by 10TV News at 11.

Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:07 a.m. and 2:37 a.m. respectively.

10TV Monday evening schedule