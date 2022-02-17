10TV partners with AHA for annual ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon to spread awareness about heart disease

According to the AHA, heart disease and stroke claim the life of a woman roughly every 80 seconds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV is once again partnering with the American Heart Association to spread awareness about the very real threat of heart disease in women.

According to the AHA, heart disease and stroke claim the life of a woman roughly every 80 seconds. In total, women’s deaths from cardiovascular diseases total more than all cancer deaths combined each year.

The AHA hosts the Go Red for Women Experience every year to educate women about these deadly diseases. Since 2004, the AHA has helped bring awareness and prevention tips to millions of women, working to bridge the racial gap in health care in the process.

It’s a message 10TV has proudly helped spread each year, and this year is no different. 10TV’s Yolanda Harris will help host Thursday’s virtual event from noon to 1 p.m. You can register for the free event here.