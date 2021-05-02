10TV is celebrating Black History Month

All month long, 10TV and our team of reporters are bringing you stories of Black history in Columbus and across central Ohio.

To celebrate Black History Month, 10TV and our team of reporters are finding stories in central Ohio that showcase Black history.

Below is a running list of stories that will be updated throughout the month with stories of Black business owners, athletes and many others who have made a positive impact in our community.

The impact Bill Willis made on and off the field

Before Jackie Robinson, there was Bill Willis, a son of Columbus and a football legend.

First Black-owned brewery set to open in central Ohio this month

Anthony Perry, who goes by "Sizzle" is getting ready for the grand opening of "Crafted Culture Brewing Company" later this month.

'A symbol of hope': The history behind Columbus' Poindexter Village and the fight to preserve it.

Poindexter Village was one of the first public housing projects in the United States. Now, the Poindexter Village Museum and Cultural Center are preserving the community's past.