$100,000 bond set for man Columbus police said fired at officer, sheriff's deputy

Police said 30-year-old Brandon Johnson fired at a Columbus officer and a Franklin County deputy after running away from the scene of a crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bond has been set at $100,000 for the man accused of shooting at a Columbus police officer and a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy earlier this month on the city's west side.

Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Broad Street near Interstate 270 on the night of Dec. 1.

The crash happened in the Franklin County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction.

As officers were speaking with Brandon Johnson, one of the people involved in the crash, deputies arrived at the scene and Johnson ran away.

During a pursuit, police said a witness reported seeing Johnson fire at least one shot at law enforcement.

Police said an officer and deputy returned fire, hitting Johnson in the lower body. Johnson was taken into custody and taken to Grant Medical Center.

Johnson was arraigned on four counts of felonious assault on Wednesday and is currently in the Franklin County Jail.