Family of sexual assault survivor offering $10,000 reward; man accused of posing as Uber driver in Short North

The woman had reportedly just left a bar in the Short North and was waiting for her Uber driver when a vehicle pulled up.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — A family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of a man accused of posing as an Uber driver and sexually assaulting a woman back in June.

The incident reportedly took place at roughly 1:40 a.m. on June 13. According to a release from Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, the woman had just left a bar along High Street in the Short North and was waiting for her Uber driver to arrive when a vehicle pulled up.

The man inside claimed to be the woman’s driver and told her to get in the front seat, it reads in the release. During the drive, the woman said the driver uttered several “outbursts of profanity that seemed to be unusual.”

During a phone interview with 10TV, the woman said the man reached over and attempted to grab her, then sped up, forcing her to jump to safety.

"I am not gonna be this girl," she said. "Like I was so terrified," adding the man also reportedly tried to grab her phone.

According to the release, the woman’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the man’s arrest. He is described as possibly being of Middle Eastern descent, with short dark hair and a well-groomed beard.