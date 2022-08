The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old is hospitalized after a call for a possible drowning at a home in Pataskala Friday evening, according to the West Licking Joint Fire District.

A Licking County 911 dispatcher the call came in just after 5:40 p.m. for a home on Shelter Cove Drive.

The fire department told 10TV the child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.