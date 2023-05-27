Police: 10-year-old boy reported missing from the city’s east side

Mytonee Carelock is believed to have run away from his home. He was last seen Friday in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Brookway Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing from the east side of Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Mytonee Carelock is believed to have run away from his home. He was last seen Friday in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Brookway Road.

Mytonee is 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police sway he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black basketball shorts and blue slides with pineapples on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus police at 614-645-4545.