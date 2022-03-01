10 Columbus city schools transition to remote learning on Monday due to staff shortages

The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced that 10 schools will transition to remote learning on Monday, Jan. 3 due to a high number of staff absences.

The schools are the following:

Berwick Alternative K-8

Burroughs Elementary

Duxberry Park Elementary

Eastmoor Academy

Johnson Park Middle

Linden McKinley STEM 7-12

Marion-Franklin High

Ridgeview Middle

South High 7-12

West Mound Elementary

Additionally, the district said Valley Forge Elementary School will operate remotely on Monday in response to a partial heating outage in the building.

The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Monday.