Police: 1-year-old girl found safe inside stolen SUV in south Columbus

The girl and the SUV were found in the area of East Deshler Avenue and Gilbert Street just before 11:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police said a 1-year-old girl was found safe inside a stolen SUV in south Columbus late Friday night.

Just before 11 p.m., police said the SUV was stolen in the area of Parsons Avenue and Stewart Street.

About 40 minutes later, police officers spotted the SUV with the girl inside about a half-mile away in the area of East Deshler Avenue and Gilbert Street.

She was reunited with her father at the scene.

Police said there have been no arrests.

Additional information was not immediately available.