Young girl, woman dead after Knox County crash

The crash happened in Clinton Township, just outside of Mount Vernon, Saturday morning.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A 1-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman were killed in a crash in Knox County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said Stacie Smith, of Fredericktown, was driving a minivan southbound on North Sandusky Street near Upper Fredericktown Road just outside Mount Vernon around 10:50 a.m. when she went left of center and hit a pickup truck.

Smith's van continued off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said a 1-year-old passenger in the van was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

OSHP said Smith was wearing a seatbelt and the girl was in a child safety seat.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was also wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators with OSHP said alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.