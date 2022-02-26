Young girl, woman dead after Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A 1-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman were killed in a crash in Knox County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said Stacie Smith, of Fredericktown, was driving a minivan southbound on North Sandusky Street near Upper Fredericktown Road just outside Mount Vernon around 10:50 a.m. when she went left of center and hit a pickup truck.
Smith's van continued off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHP said a 1-year-old passenger in the van was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
OSHP said Smith was wearing a seatbelt and the girl was in a child safety seat.
The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was also wearing a seatbelt.
Investigators with OSHP said alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.