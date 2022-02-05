1-year-old girl, 2 adults not injured after vehicle shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 1-year-old girl, a man and a woman were not hurt after someone shot at their vehicle Saturday afternoon in North Columbus.
Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Barnes Drive East on a report of shots fired just after 3 p.m.
When officers arrived, the people in the car told them they heard one gunshot while they were in the car and their vehicle was hit.
Police did not have a suspect description to release on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Orahood at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.