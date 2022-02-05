x
1-year-old girl, 2 adults not injured after vehicle shot in north Columbus

Credit: Carpio Photography - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 1-year-old girl, a man and a woman were not hurt after someone shot at their vehicle Saturday afternoon in North Columbus.

Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Barnes Drive East on a report of shots fired just after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, the people in the car told them they heard one gunshot while they were in the car and their vehicle was hit.

Police did not have a suspect description to release on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Orahood at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

