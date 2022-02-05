1-year-old girl, 2 adults not injured after vehicle shot in north Columbus

When officers arrived, the people in the car told them they heard one gunshot while they were in the car and their vehicle was hit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 1-year-old girl, a man and a woman were not hurt after someone shot at their vehicle Saturday afternoon in North Columbus.

Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Barnes Drive East on a report of shots fired just after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, the people in the car told them they heard one gunshot while they were in the car and their vehicle was hit.

Police did not have a suspect description to release on Saturday.