It happened Tuesday just before 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of South Weyant Avenue and Bexley Park Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers told 10TV the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. They were pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m.