Police: 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in east Columbus Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened on South Hamilton Road near the Interstate 70 westbound ramp around 8:45 p.m.

The person with life-threatening injuries and another person who was injured were both taken to Grant Medical Center. The second person's condition was described as stable.

Police said there were at least three vehicles involved in the crash.